Man arrested for homicide following death investigation in Pasco County, deputies say

Investigators spent hours Friday investigating a death on Moog Road in Pasco County, and they said they've now arrested a man for homicide.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, was previously detained on Friday. The Pasco Sheriff's Office confirmed he was arrested for homicide on Monday.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they began their death investigation at 12:15 p.m. on Friday in the 3400 block area of Moog Road.

Deputies swarmed the area, and had three homes surrounded in crime scene tape on Friday as they continued to investigate.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured: Crime scene of the death investigation on Moog Road in Pasco County.

No other information was immediately available from deputies.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to give an update on this case during a news conference at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.