Man arrested in deadly St. Pete stabbing

Police say an argument led to a deadly stabbing at a St. Petersburg apartment, and a man is now charged with murder.

On April 1, officers went to the Marisol Vista Apartments, located at 10080 11th Street North, Apt. 106, around 7:40 p.m. for a welfare check at the request of Timothy Joseph Pustelak’s girlfriend.

Police say she was out of town and was concerned, because she wasn’t able to contact him.

When officers arrived, they discovered Pustelak had been stabbed to death.

Jovante Darling mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Jovante Deshawn Darling was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police say Darling and Pustelak knew each other and had gotten into an argument before the stabbing occurred.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter