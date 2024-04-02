Man found dead in St. Petersburg after worried friend called police

A man was found dead with upper body trauma on Monday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officials say they responded to the 10000 block of 11th Street North for a "check welfare" call for service just after 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the friend of the victim was unable to contact him for hours and was concerned for his well-being.

Police say the man was found dead on the floor when officers arrived. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin is notified, according to SPPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

