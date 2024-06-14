Man arrested for leading Polk County deputies on chase, slamming into patrol car

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was arrested early Friday morning after he led Polk County deputies on a chase, intentionally ramming one of their vehicles at one point, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Friday at a little after 3 a.m., a PCSO deputy saw a stolen blue Honda on Duff Road, in the area of Kathleen Road, in Lakeland.

The deputy followed the stolen car as other deputies joined the party in an attempt to stop the car without a pursuit. Deputies attempted to box in the vehicle while it was stopped for a traffic light at US 98 and Marcum Road.

The driver of the car, Matthew Middleton, 41, then put his Honda in reverse and intentionally slammed into a patrol car behind him, according to PCSO.

He drove off before eventually bailing out of the moving car and running away. While one deputy used his patrol car to safely bring the unoccupied and moving Honda to a stop, others ran after Middleton.

Middleton got to Extra Space Storage at 6405 US 98 North when a deputy told him to stop or he'd get tasered. Middleton surrendered without further incident.

PCSO said he is classified as a career offender and was on probation which was scheduled to expire in a little over a month. He was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was charged with grand theft motor vehicle, aggravated battery on LEO, and more.