SPPD employee accused of giving suspect confidential information to commit crime

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An employee with the St. Petersburg Police Department was arrested for sharing confidential information that helped another suspect commit a crime, according to investigators.

SPPD officials said Robin Conyers, 59, is a civilian employee with the department and is currently placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

The department said Conyers' supervisor noticed entries that were not related to work during a routine quarterly audit. From there, the information was turned over to the Office of Professional Standards to investigate.

READ: Police officer uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver in Downtown St. Petersburg

Booking photo for Robin Conyers. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

During the investigation, detectives said they found out Conyers violated department policies and committed a crime.

Authorities said Conyers shared information about the deceased owner of a vehicle with Delon Walton. The suspect then used the information to fraudulently transfer the vehicle's title to his own company, according to SPPD.

St. Pete police arrested Walton last month on various charges related to the case. Conyers was later arrested on three charges, including misusing confidential information, illegally using a two-way communication device and offenses against computer users, officials said.