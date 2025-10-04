Man arrested for stabbing, killing woman after Bradenton car crash: police

The Brief An arrest has been made after a deadly stabbing in Bradenton on Sept. 28, according to police. The victim was found lying outside of her SUV with stab wounds. She died at the scene. Detectives found several items, including a knife, and an investigation led them to Francisco Ramos-Moradel.



A 69-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a woman after a car crash in Bradenton on September 28, according to police.

Investigators say the victim, 44-year-old Thania Fuenmayor, was found lying outside of her SUV with stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Detectives found several items, including a knife, and an investigation led them to Francisco Ramos-Moradel, who lives about two blocks from the scene.

Ramos-Moradel was taken to the Hillsborough County jail and is awaiting extradition to Manatee County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously to http://manateecrimestoppers.com.