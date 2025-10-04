Man arrested for stabbing, killing woman after Bradenton car crash: police
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 69-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a woman after a car crash in Bradenton on September 28, according to police.
Investigators say the victim, 44-year-old Thania Fuenmayor, was found lying outside of her SUV with stab wounds. She died at the scene.
Detectives found several items, including a knife, and an investigation led them to Francisco Ramos-Moradel, who lives about two blocks from the scene.
Ramos-Moradel was taken to the Hillsborough County jail and is awaiting extradition to Manatee County.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously to http://manateecrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.