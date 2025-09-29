Bradenton police investigating homicide after woman dies at scene of crash

The Brief Bradenton police are investigating a homicide after a woman died at the scene of a crash Sunday night. Police said she suffered extensive injuries that were inconsistent with the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.



A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after police say she suffered extensive injuries that were inconsistent with the crash scene where she was found.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers went to the 2100 block of 8th Ave E. around 8:30 p.m. for a reported traffic crash.

At the scene, police said they found a middle-aged Hispanic woman suffering from extensive injuries, inconsistent with the crash. She died at the scene.

Police said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what injuries the woman suffered or why those injuries were inconsistent with the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously to http://manateecrimestoppers.com.