Bradenton police investigating homicide after woman dies at scene of crash
BRADENTON, Fla. - A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after police say she suffered extensive injuries that were inconsistent with the crash scene where she was found.
What we know:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers went to the 2100 block of 8th Ave E. around 8:30 p.m. for a reported traffic crash.
At the scene, police said they found a middle-aged Hispanic woman suffering from extensive injuries, inconsistent with the crash. She died at the scene.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
Police said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what injuries the woman suffered or why those injuries were inconsistent with the crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously to http://manateecrimestoppers.com.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department.