Man charged with murder following Sarasota shooting: SCSO

The Brief Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives jailed a 34-year-old man following a deadly shooting that left two people dead. Authorities charged Nicholas Novickis with two counts of second-degree murder. Novickis was also charged with one count of animal cruelty.



A local man faces multiple felony charges after a Saturday shooting inside a Sarasota home left two people dead.

Sarasota County murder arrest

What we know:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Nicholas Novickis, 34, with two counts of second-degree urder and one count of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday at a home in the 4700 block of Mondrian Court in Sarasota.

Scene from Sarasota double homicide

READ: Two dead after shooting in Sarasota neighborhood, suspect in custody: SCSO

Specialized crime scene units remained at the home Sunday as they continue to process the scene for evidence.

Novickis was taken into custody by local law enforcement officers immediately following the initial response to the neighborhood.

Uncovering the motive

What we don't know:

At this time, the exact motive remains completely unknown.

Authorities have not released the names of the two victims.

Scene from Sarasota homicide

It is also unknown the type or condition of the animal involved.

Officials have not released what kind of gun was used.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.