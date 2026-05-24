Man charged with murder following Sarasota shooting: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - A local man faces multiple felony charges after a Saturday shooting inside a Sarasota home left two people dead.
Sarasota County murder arrest
What we know:
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Nicholas Novickis, 34, with two counts of second-degree urder and one count of animal cruelty.
The charges stem from a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday at a home in the 4700 block of Mondrian Court in Sarasota.
Scene from Sarasota double homicide
READ: Two dead after shooting in Sarasota neighborhood, suspect in custody: SCSO
Specialized crime scene units remained at the home Sunday as they continue to process the scene for evidence.
Novickis was taken into custody by local law enforcement officers immediately following the initial response to the neighborhood.
Uncovering the motive
What we don't know:
At this time, the exact motive remains completely unknown.
Authorities have not released the names of the two victims.
Scene from Sarasota homicide
It is also unknown the type or condition of the animal involved.
Officials have not released what kind of gun was used.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official arrest records and investigative updates provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.