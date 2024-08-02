Man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting death of retired Citrus deputy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Jurors have convicted a man of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a retired Citrus County deputy nearly three years ago.

Court documents show Steven Swearingen ambushed Steve Smolensky, 52, who was making a delivery for a propane company in the Marion County community of Weirsdale in November 2021.

Smolensky was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Smolensky spent 25 years with the sheriff's office before retiring in 2017.

Marion County deputies said Swearingen admitted to holding Smolensky at gunpoint and shooting him, claiming he thought Smolensky was going to "fill the home with propane."

"We are grateful for the jury's verdict, which brings justice for the tragic and senseless murder of this community servant," said State Attorney Bill Gladson.

Swearingen will be held without bond in the Marion County Jail until he is sentenced at a later date, according to court documents.

