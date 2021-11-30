Man convicted of trying to kidnap teen now stalking women, deputies say

Body camera video from 2017 showed deputies arresting Jonathan Buchanon after they say he tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in Ponce Inlet.

Deputies found him with his pants down and a teddy bear in the car.

Buchanon was convicted and sent to prison. Now, a few years later, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he is back at it again.

"Clearly we are talking about a sick son of a [explicit] here," Chitwood said.

MORE NEWS: Oxford High School shooting: What we know about the victims

Deputies arrested Buchanon in DeBary Tuesday morning.

Deputies say a woman reported his vehicle, a silver Dodge Caliber, following her last week.

They said she noticed it driving down the road again, Monday, and called it into deputies.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

"She said a creepy guy… he was going really slow by her and wasn’t passing her. So, she told me to keep an eye out to see if I could possibly see something," John Highsmith, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Investigators think there could be even more victims.

So far, they said another woman reached out with a similar story in a similar area of DeBary.

MORE NEWS: Suspect arrested in rape of 18-year-old woman delivering pizza, deputies say

"I don’t understand how he’s out and about if he’s done this before," Highsmith said.

Sheriff Chitwood said he does not know either and it’s something he plans to look into. He wants Buchanon brought to justice immediately.

"This guy has violent, sexual tendencies as we saw. Like I said, I think he’s a sick son of a [explicit]. We’re doing our job. Now, I need the judges to do theirs," Chitwood said. "He does not belong on the street. If they continue to play with this guy, you’re going to find a woman dead."

John Highsmith knows it could have ended differently in his neighborhood.

Download the FOX 35 News App for updates on-the-go

"If she would have disappeared, I don’t know what we would have done. We would have lost our minds," Highsmith said.

Buchanon is being held in jail with no bond.

Anyone who might have a similar incident involving Buchanon is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.