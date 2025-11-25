Crash involving PSTA bus injures multiple people: Clearwater police

The Brief A crash involving a PSTA bus injured multiple people on Tuesday afternoon, according to Clearwater police. It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard at 3:12 p.m. Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.



Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a PSTA bus at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard, according to Clearwater police.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon just after 3:12 p.m. and they say that a traffic signal pole was also struck, causing it to fall into the road.

READ: Clearwater driver arrested after slamming into concrete wall on U.S. 19, causing hours-long lane closures

Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

What they're saying:

Traffic on U.S. 19 has not been affected by the crash, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area for a little bit.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube