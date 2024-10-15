Man found dead in Hillsborough River: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Hillsborough River on Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. near Rowlett Park.

The Tampa Police Marine Unit removed the deceased man, who has not yet been publicly identified, from the river.

READ: NHC monitoring 2 tropical disturbances, Florida impacts 'unlikely'

Police say while it is early in the investigation, there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: