NHC monitoring 2 tropical disturbances, Florida impacts 'unlikely'

The National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the tropics, which FOX 13 meteorologists say will likely not directly impact Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the tropics, but neither is likely to hit Florida, forecasters say.

Invest 94L in the Atlantic

Invest 94L is moving west over the Atlantic Ocean. As of Tuesday morning, the NHC is giving it a 60 percent chance of development over the next seven days as it approaches the Leeward Islands and the Caribbean.

Models show Invest 94L will likely turn either north or south and avoid Florida, even if it does develop.

Even if the area does develop into a significant storm, models show it turning to the south or the north, avoiding Florida.

FOX 13 meteorologists say a cold front will bring dry air and a strong steering current, turning any potential storms away from Florida.

The reason Florida is "unlikely" to get hit, according to FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills, is our first fall cold front moving in this week. That will bring drier air and wind shear over the state, with a strong steering flow acting as a "block."

"So at this point, it's not an area of concern for us," Mills said.

Another wave near Central America

The NHC is also highlighting an area near Central America, giving it a 30 percent chance to develop over the next seven days.

According to Mills, the disturbance will likely move west if it develops, avoiding the U.S.

The next system to develop will get the name Nadine.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: