2 arrested after man was found shot to death in trunk of car at Palmetto nature preserve: MCSO
PALMETTO, Fla. - Two suspects were arrested after a man was found dead at Palmetto Estuary Nature Preserve early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say Palmetto police officers were on patrol at the nature preserve located at 101 U.S. 41 around 2 a.m. when they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Manuel Escobar, dead in the trunk of a car. According to officials, he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said Escobar was shot in the 2800 block of 5th Street East in Bradenton, and his body was later left in an abandoned car at the estuary park in Palmetto.
Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
According to the sheriff's office, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 25-year-old Freddy Sandoval in connection to the shooting. Deputies searched for 20-year-old Idus Murkensen and issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. The sheriff's office says Murkensen was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in Santa Rosa County on Monday morning.
Authorities say Escobar, Sandoval and Murkenson were arguing over money on Saturday when Murkensen shot Escobar multiple times.
