Woman pulled out gun during attempted dog adoption in Tampa, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 25, 2024 3:06pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Two women ended up in a fight with each other during an attempted dog adoption in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Ave around 12 p.m. During the altercation, authorities say one of the women pulled out a gun.

Officers took reports from the women involved in the fight and from witnesses. Both women told police conflicting stories about what led to the fight, according to officials.

TPD says the gun used during the incident was seized as evidence.

The Tampa Police Department and State Attorney’s Office are both investigating the incident to determine the most appropriate charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

