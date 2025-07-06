Man found face down in water, last seen cleaning jet ski: SPPD

The Brief A man who was last seen cleaning his jet ski is now dead after being found face down in water, according to the St. Pete Police Department. At this point, investigators say they do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is underway. The name of the victim has not been released.



A man was found face down in the water at 9461 Sun Isle Dr. NE after St. Pete police say that neighbors last saw the man cleaning his jet ski.

What we know:

At this point, investigators say they do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is underway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Pete officers responded to the scene on Saturday with fire rescue crews.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

