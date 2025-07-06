Dog and two birds die after lighting strike starts fire at Beverly Hills home: CCFR

The Brief A dog and two birds died after a lighting strike started a fire at a Beverly Hills home, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Everybody inside the home was able to make it out safe and fire crews were able to rescue two cats and a dog. The fire's cause was deemed a lightning strike-induced electrical failure.



A lightning strike during a severe Saturday evening storm sparked a house fire in Beverly Hills, killing a dog and two birds, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Everybody inside the home was able to make it out safe and fire crews were able to rescue two cats and a dog.

What we know:

CCFR says the fire started in the garage which housed solar panels and a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The homeowner told investigators that a loud popping noise came from the garage area before finding it fully engulfed in flames.

When fire crews arrived, they said 75% of the home was burning.

The fire's cause was deemed a lightning strike-induced electrical failure.

Estimated losses, which include the structure, contents and vehicle, total about $413,000.

Multiple units responded to the fire and were able to contain it by 9:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Information about the occupants of the home and what they might do next was not provided.

This investigation remains ongoing.

