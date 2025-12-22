Tampa Bay delivers supplies and love as Jamaica continues to recover from Hurricane Melissa

The Brief 40,000 pounds of supplies collected in Tampa Bay were recently delivered to Jamaica, where residents are still recovering from Hurricane Melissa. It’s been roughly two months since that catastrophic Category 5 storm hit the Caribbean nation, causing significant damage. Those donated supplies were collected at the Jerk Hut restaurant in Tampa last month.



"There’s a lot of significant damage," Francis Joseph, chairman of the Caribbean American National Development Organization (CAN_DO), told FOX 13 of what he saw on his recent trip to Jamaica. "A lot of reconstruction is going to be necessary. So this is really phase one in their recovery effort."

The backstory:

On Oct. 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica. It was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. The storm brought maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, heavy floodwaters, and landslides to the Caribbean country.

At least 45 people were killed, according to the Associated Press. Infrastructure was destroyed, and tens of thousands of households were displaced.

Local perspective:

Last month, Joseph and CAN_DO teamed up with several local organizations to collect donated supplies, including cleaning items and medical products, at Jerk Hut in Tampa.

"Canned and dry foods. People donated generators, electric generators," Joseph said. "All said and done, it was over 40,000 pounds that we collected."

In addition to CAN_DO and Jerk Hut, the Caribbean Community Association, Boricuas De Corazon, USF Health, Hillsborough County, and the University Area Community Development Center also helped organize the supply drive. And leaders are so proud of the turnout.

"Yeah, it makes us feel good, right?" Joseph said of the 40,000 pounds of donated goods. "Because Tampa, as compared to other major cities that have a lot bigger Caribbean population, we stepped up, right?!"

Joseph recently traveled to Jamaica and visited one of the groups that’s working to distribute all the donated items. He wants Tampa Bay to know that Jamaican residents are grateful the community showed up.

"You always have to be prepared for the worst, right? And then respond accordingly. So that would be my takeaway," Joseph added. "So thanks again to Tampa Bay Area for your support."