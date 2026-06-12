Man found guilty of murder in stabbing of girlfriend and her 14-year-old daughter

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The Brief A Tampa man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend and her teenage child. Jurors rejected the defense’s suggestion of a lowered manslaughter charge. The legal proceedings will now advance to a penalty phase to determine if Salazar will face life in prison or the death penalty.



A Hillsborough County jury has convicted a 27-year-old man of first-degree murder for the brutal stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 14-year-old daughter inside their local apartment.

Tampa jury verdict

What we know:

A jury found Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 27, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder just before midnight on Thursday. The convictions stem from a fatal argument that occurred in November 2023 at the victims' home inside The Lodge at Hidden River apartments on Riveredge Drive in Tampa.

According to the state attorney’s office, a roommate testified that she saw Salazar attacking his then-girlfriend on a bed. The victim’s 14-year-old daughter then entered the room to defend her mom, where she was stabbed to death. The roommate, Diana Calderon, ran to find help.

Back in 2023, officers said they responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive and found a 14-year-old Hispanic girl with serious injuries after receiving multiple stab wounds. They also found the second victim, her mother, with similar injuries, according to TPD officials.

Pictured: Mother and daughter who were stabbed to death in November 2023.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teen girl was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The other side:

Salazar did not testify on the matter, but defense attorneys argued that while Salazar was responsible for the stabbings, they argued the domestic dispute got out of hand. The defense pushed for a manslaughter conviction, but the jury ultimately denied that claim.

What they're saying:

State Attorney Suzy Lopez issued a statement detailing the severe emotional impact of the tragedy on the community.

"This case is heartbreaking on every level. A woman lost her life, and her teenage daughter was murdered while courageously trying to protect her," Lopez said.

"This verdict holds the defendant accountable for these horrific acts and delivers a measure of justice for a family whose lives have been changed forever," she added.

Penalty phase

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a date for the penalty phase. It is unclear whether the jurors will suggest a life sentence or the death penalty for Salazar.

Domestic violence resources

What you can do:

Community resources remain available for anyone who is currently surviving domestic violence or seeking help for their children. Individuals can contact The Spring of Tampa Bay through its 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (813)-247-SAFE (7233).