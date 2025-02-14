Man hit & killed by Jeep in Clearwater

The Brief A 37-year-old man died after being hit by a Jeep on Gulf to Bay Blvd. late Thursday, according to Clearwater police. Police said the man walked in front of the Jeep shortly before midnight. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.



A man died after being hit by a Jeep late Thursday night, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

What we know:

Police said a 37-year-old man from Safety Harbor walked in front of the Jeep along Gulf to Bay Blvd. near Thornton Rd. shortly before midnight Thursday.

A 38-year-old man died after being hit by a Jeep on Gulf to Bay Blvd. late Thursday, according to Clearwater police.

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, adding neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

What we don't know:

Clearwater police did not release the name of the man who died.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: