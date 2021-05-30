Man hit, killed trying to cross U.S. Highway 19

A 39-year-old man from Port Richey was killed Sunday afternoon as he tried to cross U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old man was traveling northbound on U.S. 19, north of Gordon Drive, when he struck the 39-year-old as he attempted to cross the street.

The 39-year-old was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

