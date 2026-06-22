Man hospitalized after being shot in St. Petersburg, police investigating

article

The Brief A young man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in St. Petersburg on Sunday night, according to officials. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound just before midnight in the 2800 block of Emerson Ave S. Authorities confirmed the man remains in stable condition at Orlando Health Bayfront while the investigation continues.



According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a young man was shot just before midnight on Sunday.

The backstory:

Investigators say officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Emerson Ave S. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound.

According to SPPD, the man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, which is where he currently remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.