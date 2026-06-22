Man hospitalized after being shot in St. Petersburg, police investigating
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a young man was shot just before midnight on Sunday.
The backstory:
Investigators say officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Emerson Ave S. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound.
According to SPPD, the man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, which is where he currently remains in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the St. Petersburg Police Department.