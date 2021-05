A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Clearwater, according to police.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. at Edgewater Drive and Union Street.

Police say the adult male was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross Edgewater just south of Union Street and was hit by the vehicle.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg following the crash.

