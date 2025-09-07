3 people hospitalized after Dodge Charger goes airborne on I-75

The Brief 3 men were hospitalized after a crash on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the driver, a 25-year-old Tampa man, was going 100 MPH with bald tires when he lost control on the wet road. The Dodge Charger struck an embankment, became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to final rest.



A Dodge Charger with three men in their 20s crashed in the southbound lanes of I-75 after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were going 100 MPH with bald tires.

What we know:

FHP says the driver, a 25-year-old Tampa man, lost control on a wet roadway and struck an embankment, became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to final rest.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old Riverview man and 25-year-old Land O Lakes man were also in the car.

All three people were taken to nearby hospitals.

What we don't know:

An update on their conditions has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube