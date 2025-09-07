3 people hospitalized after Dodge Charger goes airborne on I-75
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Dodge Charger with three men in their 20s crashed in the southbound lanes of I-75 after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were going 100 MPH with bald tires.
What we know:
FHP says the driver, a 25-year-old Tampa man, lost control on a wet roadway and struck an embankment, became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to final rest.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
A 24-year-old Riverview man and 25-year-old Land O Lakes man were also in the car.
All three people were taken to nearby hospitals.
What we don't know:
An update on their conditions has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.