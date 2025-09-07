Expand / Collapse search

3 people hospitalized after Dodge Charger goes airborne on I-75

By
Published  September 7, 2025 4:06pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • 3 men were hospitalized after a crash on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • FHP says the driver, a 25-year-old Tampa man, was going 100 MPH with bald tires when he lost control on the wet road.
    • The Dodge Charger struck an embankment, became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to final rest.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Dodge Charger with three men in their 20s crashed in the southbound lanes of I-75 after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were going 100 MPH with bald tires.

What we know:

FHP says the driver, a 25-year-old Tampa man, lost control on a wet roadway and struck an embankment, became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to final rest.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old Riverview man and 25-year-old Land O Lakes man were also in the car.

All three people were taken to nearby hospitals.

What we don't know:

An update on their conditions has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hillsborough CountyFlorida