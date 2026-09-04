Man hospitalized after tree falls on him while working on roof in Clearwater

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The Brief Firefighters rescued a 67-year-old man who became trapped on a roof when part of a tree fell on him in Clearwater. Emergency crews removed the tree branch and safely lowered the man to the ground Friday morning. The man was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert following the incident.



A 67-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital Friday morning after a tree fell on him while he was trimming branches from the roof of a Clearwater home, according to Clearwater Police.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene at 1839 Springtime Ave. after receiving an emergency call at 9:14 a.m.

Clearwater tree incident emergency

What we know:

Investigators said the man was trimming a tree while standing on top of a roof when a section of the tree fell on him and trapped him.

First responders said they removed the fallen tree and lowered the trapped man to the ground.

Police say the man was flown by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert.

Details pending from authorities

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the injured man or provided an update on his current medical condition. It also remains unclear what specific equipment he was using or what caused the tree limb to fall.