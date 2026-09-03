Tampa Bay woman loses 75+ pounds after bariatric surgery

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The Brief A Tampa Bay woman lost 77 pounds after bariatric surgery. Tammy Arnone said the choice to get the surgery led to her making additional healthy choices, including quitting smoking and exercising more. She is now an advocate for a healthier lifestyle.



A Tampa Bay woman is celebrating a life-changing weight-loss surgery that she says gave her back the ability to be active.

Major weight loss

By the numbers:

Tammy Arnone got bariatric surgery at the end of 2024 and since then she has lost 77 pounds while focusing on her overall health.

She said it was an involved process requiring a lot of lifestyle changes before the surgery. She did this during the holiday season in 2024, reinforcing her commitment to weight loss and a healthier lifestyle.

"It's pretty much a liquid diet, and you do have to drink, replace your meals with fluid for 14 days," said Arnone.

Considering her options

The backstory:

Arnone said she considered the surgery for a while, but after finally agreeing, she is happier and healthier than ever.

"I just thought it was too extreme, maybe that I didn't need that," Arnone said. "But when I finally got to a point where I thought, I think I'll be healthier, and I'm not getting any younger, so I want to do this for my health."

Qualifications

What we know:

To qualify for the surgery, you have to pass a lot of evaluations and for Arnone, that also meant she had to quit smoking.

"I didn't start smoking until I was in my late 20s, but It was long enough," Arnone said. "And so, it's been about a year and six, about 18 months. It was hard, but not as hard as ever. If you wanna do it and I wanted to be healthier, that was part of that."

This surgery improved her health in more ways than one.

"I had hypertension, [hypercholesterolemia], quite a bit of underlying health conditions, and I now no longer have any blood pressure issues," Arnone said. "My cholesterol is wonderful. All my labs are normal."

Expert help

The other side:

Arnone made this big life change with the help of a dietitian who made sure she was eating healthy before and after her surgery.

"I really encourage my patients to slow down and to really be mindful when it comes to eating, to really take the time to notice the taste, the texture, the aroma," said Kelly Holewa, the clinical nutrition specialist who worked with Arnone.

She helps her patients to learn how to create a balanced plate with lean protein, fruits and vegetables, and some carbs.

"Making sure that we're being active as well," Holewa said. "So, kind of that overall balance of those healthy lifestyle habits are what we want to aim for."

A life-changing surgery

What they're saying:

"Trying to walk a marathon [while carrying] children," Arnone said. "That's what it felt like to me. Now I feel free of that. I feel like I can walk around."

Thanks to the surgery, Arnone started to exercise more and is able to do more activities each day.