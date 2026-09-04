FWC urges beachgoers to protect sea turtle hatchlings after dozens of rescues

The Brief Florida wildlife officials are reminding Labor Day beachgoers that sea turtle nesting season is still underway, with hatchlings continuing to emerge along Gulf Coast beaches. The reminder comes after several recent incidents in which hatchlings were found disoriented by artificial lights, including dozens rescued on Anna Maria Island and others found in storm drains and swimming pools. FWC says visitors can help by keeping their distance from nests, turning off lights visible from the beach after sunset and leaving beaches clean before heading home.



Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but wildlife officials say one of Florida's busiest sea turtle seasons is still very much underway.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging the thousands of people expected to visit beaches this holiday weekend to take a few simple steps that can help protect nesting sea turtles and newly hatched turtles making their way to the Gulf.

Florida sea turtle beach nesting safety

What you can do:

The FWC is reminding beach visitors to:

Stay at least 50 feet away from nesting sea turtles and hatchlings.

Avoid using flashlights, cell phone lights and flash photography after dark.

Turn off lights visible from the beach and close curtains on beachfront properties after sunset.

Remove beach chairs, toys and umbrellas before leaving.

Fill in holes dug in the sand.

Properly dispose of trash and fishing line.

Leave personal fireworks off the beach.

Courtesy: Mote Marine Laboratory

If beachgoers encounter a hatchling away from the beach or an injured sea turtle, the FWC asks them to call its Wildlife Alert Hotline rather than attempting to move the animal themselves.

Artificial light disorientation incidents

Why you should care:

The reminders come after several high-profile incidents this summer involving hatchlings becoming disoriented by artificial lights.

Last week, more than 70 hatchlings were rescued on Anna Maria Island after crawling away from the Gulf, while five others were found dead. Two additional hatchlings were recovered from a swimming pool and a storm drain before being taken to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for rehabilitation.

Earlier in August, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring reported 55 loggerhead hatchlings were killed after artificial lighting from nearby homes and businesses drew them toward Gulf Drive instead of the water.

What they're saying:

Wildlife groups say those situations are preventable.

"We do have hatchlings that get run over," Carley Oakley, nesting supervisor for Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Sea Turtle Patrol, said. "We have retrieved hatchlings from storm drains, residential pools, storage closets as well."

Autumn Neilson-Herring with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society said many of the problems stem from visitors simply not realizing sea turtle season is still active.

"It's just a continuous problem that you have to keep reminding people... people that are just visiting, they have no idea it was sea turtle season," Neilson-Herring said.

Experts say hatchlings instinctively crawl toward the brightest horizon, which under natural conditions is moonlight reflecting off the Gulf. Artificial lighting from homes, hotels and businesses can send them inland instead.

"They're looking for the bright horizon over the ocean, but they're being brought inland," Neilson-Herring said.

Sea turtle population timeline

By the numbers:

Researchers say 2026 has been a record-breaking nesting season in parts of Florida, but conservationists caution that the strong numbers don't mean sea turtles are no longer at risk.

Experts say today's hatchlings won't return to nest for roughly 30 to 35 years, making their survival during these first days of life critical to future populations.

Season duration and monitoring

What's next:

Sea turtle nesting season in Florida continues through the end of October, meaning hatchlings will continue emerging on beaches throughout the coming weeks. Wildlife officials say beach visitors can make a significant difference by keeping beaches dark, clean and free of obstacles during that time.