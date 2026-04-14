Man killed riding dirt bike at Bone Valley ATV Park in Mulberry: PCSO

The Brief A man died while riding a dirt bike at Bone Valley ATV Park in Mulberry on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the 58-year-old man went over an incline and lost control. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



A deadly dirt bike crash at Bone Valley ATV Park in Mulberry is under investigation.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 58-year-old man was riding a dirt bike at the park shortly after 11:45 a.m. when he went over an incline and lost control.

While there was no video of the crash, investigators said the man’s GoPro showed him riding a blue KTM dirt bike through the park trails at a moderate speed when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and suffered significant injuries.

Dig deeper:

His friends, according to PCSO, discovered him, rendered aid, and called 911.

First responders said when they arrived, the man was unresponsive and had no pulse.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

What's next:

The crash is being investigated.