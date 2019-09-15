Man kills 2-year-old daughter in murder-suicide in Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a toddler dead.

Deputies responded to a family disturbance on Stardust Place around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez had sent text messages to the mother of his child indicating the possible death of the two-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office began searching and found Castillo-Hernandez and his daughter in a wooded area near Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in Sarasota.

Emergency crews attempted rescue efforts on both Castillo-Hernandez and his daughter, but were not successful. Both were pronounced deceased from asphyxiation, deputies said.

Detectives believe the case is a murder-suicide and there are no additional suspects or victims.