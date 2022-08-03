Man rushed to the hospital after being bitten by gator on Lake Thonotosassa, officials say
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being bitten by an alligator on Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon, wildlife officials said.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the man was rushed to a local trauma center.
An investigation is underway by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but officials have not said if a trapper is being called out.
No other information was immediately available.
