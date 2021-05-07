Man seen on camera beating elderly man in south Houston with crowbar, robbing him at gunpoint

Authorities need your help finding a man seen on camera beating an elderly man with a crowbar and holding him at gunpoint in south Houston before robbing him.

Surveillance footage provided by the Houston Police Department shows graphic footage of the entire incident as it unfolded.

According to investigators, an unidentified man knocked on the door of an auto sales business in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd. on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Thinking it was a customer, the victim, 68, unlocked the door only to have the suspected robber force his way in the door, holding the man at gunpoint before pulling out a crowbar and hitting him with it repeatedly.

The victim tried to run out of the store, but the robber managed to pull him back inside, throw him to the ground, and hit him a few more times before tying him up.

The footage then shows the elderly victim dragged from room to room while the suspect kept a lookout. Investigators say the suspect "rummaged throughout the office" and when he couldn’t find any, he took the victim’s wallet before taking off.

Investigators described the man as 6 feet tall, about 40-45-years-old with a muscular build weighing at about 200 to 220 pounds, and was seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black square tip boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this man, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Any details that may assist in leading to his arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

