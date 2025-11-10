Expand / Collapse search
Man seriously injured in St. Pete shooting

By Joe Espy
Updated  November 10, 2025 7:58am EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Sunday night near the 1200 block of 22nd Street South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene. The victim walked nearby to the Yara Food Mart for help and was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect information and a motive is unknown at this time.

The Source: The St. Petersburg Police Department released the information for this story.

