Man shoots wife at St. Pete assisted living facility, turns gun on himself: SPPD

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a murder-suicide at a St. Petersburg assisted living facility.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, an employee at Addington Place discovered a 76-year-old woman and her 81-year-old husband shot to death around 10 a.m. Tuesday while conducting a routine check.

Investigators say the husband, who was visiting his wife, shot her, and then turned the gun on himself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

