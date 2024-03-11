Man shot in the leg outside St. Pete home; no arrests: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on 12th Avenue South in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon, officers said.

The St. Pete Police Department said the young adult man was shot in the leg while standing outside of a house in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue South.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to detectives.

Authorities said no arrests have been made in the shooting, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text "SPPD" and your tip to 847-411 or TIP-411.