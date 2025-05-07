Man shot, killed after argument escalates in Zephyrhills

The Brief A man was shot and killed after an argument escalated in the Vinson Avenue area in Zephyrhills. After the shooting, deputies said the victim ran off from the scene but collapsed nearby. The other man involved is cooperating with investigators.



A man was shot and killed Wednesday after an argument escalated in the Vinson Avenue area in Zephyrhills, deputies said.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and another man. After the shooting, deputies said the victim ran off from the scene but collapsed nearby.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they provided aid to the man, but they said he ultimately died from his injuries.

The shooting is being considered an isolated incident by deputies, and all parties are accounted for, according to the sheriff's office. They said the other man involved is cooperating with PSO's investigation.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details about the identities of the victim or the other man involved. The investigation remains active.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

