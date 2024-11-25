Man shot and killed in Tampa, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon along North Florida Avenue in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the 7700 block of North Florida Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported.

When they arrived at the scene, a Black man was found with a gunshot wound. According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Florida Avenue is closed between East Hanlon Street and East Kirby Street while TPD investigates the shooting. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

Detectives are working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

