Man shot by Pasco deputy after swinging sword near kids, pulling gun on Thanksgiving night: PSO

A Pasco County deputy opened fire on Thanksgiving night, shooting a man armed with a gun who's also accused of swinging a sword near kids minutes earlier, according to the sheriff's office.

PSO said deputies responded to reports of the suspect "swinging a sword in the vicinity of juveniles" off Boland Avenue in Shady Hills on Thursday evening.

Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows a deputy outside the suspect's home, yelling for him to come outside.

Seconds later, the man emerged, at which point the deputy yelled "drop it now" before firing shots.

The suspect went to the hospital and is expected to survive. His identity has not been released.

"This is another unfortunate incident our deputies had to deal with on Thanksgiving, any day of the week. But on Thanksgiving, everybody just wants to have a peaceful day. Even those deputies that are working, we just want a peaceful day. Unfortunately, they've seen a lot of tragedy today," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference.

The deputy who fired the shot is on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

