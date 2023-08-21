Man shot to death after argument in Pasco County, deputies say

article

A man was shot after an argument on Aug. 18 in the Laredo Dr. area of Bayonet Point, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say that based on the information they have, the incident involving the victim and the shooter started around 9:15 p.m.

PSO detectives are still investigating the shooting. However, they say the man who was shot died.

Witnesses only heard a single shot during the incident, according to officials.

PSO says they want to speak with anyone that was present during the incident on Aug. 18. Authorities say there is no threat to the public since this was an isolated incident.

Detectives say anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or to report anonymously online, click here. Contacting Crime Stoppers is the only way to be eligible for a cash reward.

To report tips to PSO online, click here. Or, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23028754.

