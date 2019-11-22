Man shot while trying to fight his way into home during custody handoff: sheriff

A father was shot during a custody exchange after he became tried to fight his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend's partner, who is referred to as the victim, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The complicated domestic situation turned deadly when the victim tried to get Brian Ingram to leave his home but was assaulted instead, according to Judd.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Ingram brought his mother, Patricia to pick up his 2-year-old son for court-ordered visitation. Ingram is under orders to not be in contact with the child's mother, so Patricia went to the door to collect the child.

The custody exchange is supposed to happen at the child's daycare, according to investigators, but the daycare apparently said they would no longer take care of the child because they were scared of Ingram.

After being shot, Ingram ran back out into the yard, where he died.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office begins after Patricia returned to their vehicle to tell him she was denied taking the child. Investigators said Ingram called 911 to say he was having problems collecting his child in the custody exchange, but then decided to try for himself.

Ingram can be seen running across the yard and to the front door. He knocks on the door and then covers the peephole. When someone comes to the door, opening it to a crack, Ingram begins trying to fight his way inside. The sheriff said he hit the victim in the head with the door and the victim told Ingram to leave multiple times.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Father of 2-year-old boy shot, killed during custody handoff

The sheriff said Ingram has been charged with trespassing at the home int he past.

After several attempts by Ingram to fight his way inside, he recoils back and runs away. The sheriff said that was the moment the victim shot Ingram.

Ingram can be seen running back into the yard. The released portion of the video ends there, but the sheriff said Ingram proceeds to fall on the ground and dies.

The victim called 911 to report what happened and request help, the sheriff said.

The incident is being called a justifiable homicide at this time, but the sheriff said there would be a full investigation into the incident. The victim is not being charged at this time.

The toxicology was not yet completed, Judd said but there was an open can of beer in the truck and deputies said he smelled of alcohol.

The sheriff said Ingram has a history of domestic violence and was discharged from the military for reasons "other than honorable."