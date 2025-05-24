Man stabbed with screwdriver after attacking multiple people, St. Pete police investigating

The Brief A man is dead after being stabbed with a screwdriver after attacking multiple people, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Investigators say Dustin Hedenberg started behaving erratically at the Scientology Center where he punched one person. Hedenberg then punched the owner of a nearby business before the stabbing happened.



One man is dead after St. Pete police say he started behaving erratically at the Scientology Center where he punched one person before going to a local business where he attacked the owner.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, investigators say Dustin Hedenberg engaged in a heated discussion with the owner of Ahi Sushi, Fayun Zhang. That's when Hedenberg struck Zhang, knocked him down and began punching him.

SPPD says during the fight, Zhang grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed Hedenberg.

A man is dead after being stabbed with a screwdriver after attacking multiple people, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

1st Avenue North was closed between 3rd and 4th Streets during the investigation. It has since re-opened.

Detectives have not changed Zhang, and they say that an investigation is ongoing to determine if charges are necessary.

