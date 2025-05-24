Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed with screwdriver after attacking multiple people, St. Pete police investigating

Published  May 24, 2025 11:12am EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • A man is dead after being stabbed with a screwdriver after attacking multiple people, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
    • Investigators say Dustin Hedenberg started behaving erratically at the Scientology Center where he punched one person.
    • Hedenberg then punched the owner of a nearby business before the stabbing happened.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - One man is dead after St. Pete police say he started behaving erratically at the Scientology Center where he punched one person before going to a local business where he attacked the owner.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, investigators say Dustin Hedenberg engaged in a heated discussion with the owner of Ahi Sushi, Fayun Zhang. That's when Hedenberg struck Zhang, knocked him down and began punching him.

SPPD says during the fight, Zhang grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed Hedenberg.

A man is dead after being stabbed with a screwdriver after attacking multiple people, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

1st Avenue North was closed between 3rd and 4th Streets during the investigation. It has since re-opened. 

What's next:

Detectives have not changed Zhang, and they say that an investigation is ongoing to determine if charges are necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.

