Man stabbed with screwdriver after attacking multiple people, St. Pete police investigating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - One man is dead after St. Pete police say he started behaving erratically at the Scientology Center where he punched one person before going to a local business where he attacked the owner.
Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, investigators say Dustin Hedenberg engaged in a heated discussion with the owner of Ahi Sushi, Fayun Zhang. That's when Hedenberg struck Zhang, knocked him down and began punching him.
SPPD says during the fight, Zhang grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed Hedenberg.
A man is dead after being stabbed with a screwdriver after attacking multiple people, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
1st Avenue North was closed between 3rd and 4th Streets during the investigation. It has since re-opened.
What's next:
Detectives have not changed Zhang, and they say that an investigation is ongoing to determine if charges are necessary.
PREVIOUS: Man killed in stabbing outside St. Pete restaurant
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter