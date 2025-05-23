Man killed in stabbing outside St. Pete restaurant

The Brief A man was killed in a stabbing outside a St. Pete restaurant on 1st Avenue North. Officers said the man was stabbed during an altercation. Two men are being questioned about the stabbing.



A man was killed in a stabbing outside a St. Pete restaurant on 1st Avenue North on Friday, according to investigators.

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to the stabbing just before 6 p.m. They said it happened outside Ahi Sushi, which is located at 364 1st Avenue North.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Officers said the man was stabbed during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after, according to SPPD.

As police continue their investigation, officials said 1st Avenue North is closed between 3rd and 4th Streets.

What we don't know:

Officers haven't released any details about suspects, but they said they are questioning two men about the stabbing. The investigation remains active.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Pete Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: