Man taken to hospital after St. Pete shooting

By
Published  July 29, 2025 11:11pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening, according to officers. 

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to a shots fired call. Officers said they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street by his car near 1244 9th Avenue South. 

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

St. Pete police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for suspects. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

