Man taken to hospital after St. Pete shooting

The Brief A man is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening. Officers said they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street by his car near 1244 9th Avenue South.



A man is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening, according to officers.

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to a shots fired call. Officers said they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street by his car near 1244 9th Avenue South.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

St. Pete police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for suspects. The investigation is ongoing.