Man taken to hospital after St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening, according to officers.
What we know:
The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to a shots fired call. Officers said they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street by his car near 1244 9th Avenue South.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
St. Pete police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Petersburg Police Department.