Man wanted after backing into North Port officer, driving away: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

North Port police are searching for a man who they say backed into an officer during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Investigators say Debahj Grant, 23, put his vehicle in reverse, pinning the officer between the door jam before driving away. The officer was not hurt.

Police say they later found the car, but it was empty.

Courtesy: North Port Police Dept.

Officers say they're searching for Grant in the area of Napoleon Rd. and Amnesty Dr.

Grant is 6 feet tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Grant's whereabouts is asked to contact North Port police.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: