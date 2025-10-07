Man says, 'You should call the cops' as he steals $9,000 gold chain from jewelry store: Police

The Brief Bradenton Police arrested 37-year-old Christopher DiMastrantonio after he allegedly stole a $9,000 gold chain from Kay Jewelers. Detectives identified DiMastrantonio by his vehicle and took him into custody over the weekend. The suspect has a history of robberies in Maine and now faces a grand theft charge in Florida.



A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 28 after he robbed a jewelry store of a $9,000 gold chain, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Christopher DiMastrantonio visited Kay Jewelers and asked to try on an expensive chain. After putting it on, he told employees, "You should call the cops," before walking out of the store.

Store employees called the police, but DiMastrantonio was alread gone.

Detectives later identified DiMastrantonio by the vehicle he used during the theft.

He was arrested over the weekend. Officers jokingly said that DiMastrantonio "received some new jewelry," a set of handcuffs.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

The Backstory

This is not DiMastrantonio’s first offense; he has a lengthy criminal record in Maine. In 2020, he was arrested by the Scarborough, South Portland, and Westbrook police departments after two armed robberies at a Marden’s and a PetSmart store.

Court records show he was charged with robbery, violating release conditions, and drug possession.

According to public records, DiMastrantonio also filed for bankruptcy in Maine in 2022.

What’s next

Bradenton Police charged DiMastrantonio with grand theft following the Kay Jewelers incident.