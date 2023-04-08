Manatee County Animal Welfare sees major influx of dogs, waives adoption fees

The Manatee County Animal Welfare has more than 100 adoptable dogs at its Palmetto Adoption Center. Because of the major influx of dogs, they are waiving adoption fees.

"We typically do see higher number during the summer," said Hans Wohlgefahrt with Manatee County Animal Welfare. "It also coincides with the kitten season, so that means we have population upticks in both dogs and cats. So that just makes for a very difficult time."

Wohlgefahrt says this is a very high number right now, leaving almost every kennel full. He says they’re seeing as many as 15 dogs come into the shelter on any given day.

"The pets coming into the shelter now are mostly all strays, so some of these animals appear to be very much owned pets, so what we’re trying to do when they come into our shelter, we’re trying to locate their owners," he said. "So that’s why we’re always stressing the importance of microchipping and licensing your pet."

Wohlgefahrt says there’s no one cause to blame for the influx, but they’re having a major problem with animals coming in that aren’t microchipped. He says they’re struggling to reunite a lot of these dogs with their owners.

Manatee County Animal Welfare dog waiting for new home

The shelter is urging people to adopt or even foster a dog.

"Even a pet getting out of the shelter for a few days provides some relief," Wohlgefahrt said.

He says having so many dogs at the shelter puts a strain on resources and staff.

The shelter is a no-kill shelter, but he says if the number of dogs at the shelter continues to rise, they could be forced to look to other shelters in the area to help bear some of the weight the influx is having.

Manatee County Animal Welfare urging people to consider adoption

"We want to give them that one-on-one attention, and then these numbers get so high," Wohlgefahrt said. "That’s when that becomes difficult."

The shelter says it’s not seeing the same influx of cats to the shelter right now.

Adoption fees at Manatee County’s Palmetto Adoption Center will be waived through April 30.

You can find more information about adopting a dog or cat here. The shelter says it will also cover the supplies and training costs for people who foster a dog. You can find more information about fostering a dog here.