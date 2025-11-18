Manatee County approves curfew for those under the age of sixteen

The Brief Manatee County Commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of a curfew for those under the age of 16. The curfew has to be filed with the State before it goes into effect. Once it is filed, the curfew will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. To 5 a.m. and weekends and holidays from 12:01 a.m. To 6 a.m. Those under the age of 16 who break curfew could face a warning and then a 50 dollar fine. Sheriff Rick Wells says deputies' main objective will be to get juveniles home and let their parents know.



A curfew for teenagers. That's what Manatee County officials said they wanted, to help keep kids off the streets at night.

That's what they got. Manatee County Commissioners just approved a nighttime curfew for anyone under the age of 16.

What they're saying:

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells spoke from experience.

"I don’t know what your mama told you, but my mama told me anything after 12:00 nothing but bad things are going to happen," said Sheriff Wells.

He and his deputies have seen it happen. From car break-ins to shootings and thefts by teenagers.

That's why Sheriff Wells remained in favor of a curfew for those under the age of 16.

"We are just trying to get them home safely, that is it. That will be the message I give our deputies," said Sheriff Wells.

Manatee County Commission Chair George Kruse called it an overreach of government.

"I think this is a solution looking after a problem. I think we have amazing deputies and police officers who can handle the criminal elements. I fundamentally disagree with this. I think we are going down a slippery slope that will have more unintended consequences than positive benefits in the long run," said Commissioner Kruse.

Others, including Commissioner Amanda Ballard, said the curfew is essential for the safety of children.

"It's education and letting people know, hey keep your kids home, keep them safe if they’re not in an organized activity. There are a lot of kids, unfortunately, who are out on the streets and their parents don’t even know. They are getting themselves into potentially very dangerous situations," said Commissioner Ballard.

Manatee County NAACP President, Tracey Washington, supported the need for parents to have responsibility over their children.

But, she had concerns about children being over-policed.

"I'm just trying to stop mishaps before it happens. You voted like you voted, but I just want to let you know. I will be watching," she said. "It will be a problem when something happens to one of these kids. I just want to say please keep these children safe."

By the numbers:

In the end, Manatee County Commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of the ordinance.

Commissioners George Kruse and Mike Rahn voted against.

The ordinance, once filed with the state, will be in effect Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends and holidays from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

It applies to anyone under the age of 16, unless they're with their parents, returning from school functions, dealing with an emergency situation or returning home from a job.

Violators could first receive a warning and then a $50 fine. Sheriff Wells said his deputies will focus on getting the kids home, safely with their parents' knowledge.

"It’s just about us having the opportunity to make sure that they get home safely, that their parents know they’re out and hopefully prevent them from becoming a victim of a crime out here. Because they are preyed upon," said Sheriff Wells.

What's next:

Sheriff Wells said he will be working with his deputies on education.

He will have meetings and conversations with his deputies on how to handle situations with juveniles breaking curfew.

