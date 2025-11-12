New video released one year after Bradenton mother of four was shot, killed in driveway

The Brief Bradenton Police hopes new surveillance video will help solve a year-old homicide that took the life of a mother of four. Yolanda Baxcajay-Flores was shot and killed as she pulled into her driveway on November 12, 2024. No arrests have been made, but a reward of $8,000 is on the table for information leading to an arrest.



One year after a deadly shooting took the life of a beloved mother of four, Bradenton police released new surveillance video hoping someone would come forward to help them make arrests.

What we know:

Yolanda Baxcajay-Flores, 43, was shot and killed as she pulled into her driveway along 15th Avenue East, as she was coming home from the grocery store.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Detectives explained they identified several persons of interest, but need more information from the community.

New Video:

The police department released home surveillance video near 14th Avenue East and 21st Street East.

In it, you can see a car parked near the intersection and while the driver stays inside, three people get out and run toward 15th Avenue East.

Police said more than 30 rounds were fired from multiple weapons at that point, then the suspects returned to the car and left.

Who was Yolanda Baxcajay-Flores?

The backstory:

Baxcajay-Flores left behind four children.

Just after the shooting, FOX 13 spoke with the victim's daughter, who said she would always remember her mom's smile.

Image of Yolanda Baxcajay. (Courtesy of family of Yolanda Baxcajay)

"She always showed us to walk strong," she explained.

Back then, she begged people who knew something to help police catch the shooters.

She said, "We want those that were involved to get what they deserve, either in justice's hands or with God."

The Reward:

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers offered $3,000 and then the Gold Star Club of Manatee County offered $5,000.