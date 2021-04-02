Evacuation ordered due to 'imminent' uncontrolled wastewater release at Piney Point

An evacuation order has been issued for a half-mile radius, south of the old Piney Point fertilizer plant wastewater holding reservoir. An uncontrolled release of water is imminent, officials said.

The evacuation order covers the half-mile south of Buckeye Road, from US 41 to O'Neil Road. Buckeye Road will be closed from 31st Terrace E to O'neil Road.

Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said residents and businesses should make plans to evacuate immediately. Affected individuals may call 311 for more information.

The Manatee County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday to discuss a leak that formed in the east wall of the reservoir. Concerns had been growing over the last few days that the phosphogypsum stack was becoming unstable and may rupture.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the east wall of the containment area began leaking at around 4 p.m. Friday. DEP said the seepage was being contained by an onsite, lined stormwater system.

"DEP’s Emergency Management staff are onsite and coordinating with Manatee County to provide assistance with an engineered blockade of natural landscape to halt the breakout to contain the system," a statement from the agency said, in part.

A catastrophic failure would flood nearby homes, businesses, and Tampa Bay with 480 million gallons of nitrogen-laden wastewater.

"The water meets water quality standards for marine waters with the exception of pH, total phosphorus, total nitrogen and total ammonia nitrogen. It is slightly acidic, but not at a level that is expected to be concern, nor is it expected to be toxic," the DEP statement added.

Environmentalists fear that, aside from the obvious flooding damage to nearby homes, such a release could lead to cause algae blooms in the bay, exacerbate red tide, and result in fish kills.

Thursday, commissioners heard a report from the engineer of record from HRK Holdings, the company that manages the wastewater holding stack.

Mike Kelly told commissioners "uncontrolled release is a real possibility at this stage…That uncontrolled release puts a pretty significant danger to environmental and public health."

After receiving the update, commissioners declared the state of emergency and said they are working around the clock with "interested parties to find an environmentally responsible solution."

Thursday evening, Rep. Vern Buchanan said Florida Environmental Secretary Noah Valenstein told him that 25 million gallons of the wastewater have already been released.

In a statement released on Twitter, Buchanan said they will continue to release "only what is necessary to contain the leak and prevent a full-blown disaster if the holding pond bursts. At the current rate, it would take two weeks to release all 480 million gallons currently in the holding pond."

Buchanan said Valenstein proposes deep well injection of the contaminated water as a long-term solution to the problem. It is unclear if that is still an option.

Another mining operation, Mosaic, sent crews to truck water away from the site and dispose of it on Mosaic's property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.