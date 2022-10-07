Manatee County deputies searching for baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment and her parents

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 7-month-old girl and her parents who have been ordered to make her available to CPS for life-saving medical treatment.

Deputies are trying to locate Ariella Brown, her mother, Shanta Williams and her father, Berry Brown III because they say the baby suffers from a condition that could be fatal without medication.

Investigators believe the trio is traveling in a black Ford Fusion, FL tag IY36QJ. They may be traveling between Manatee, Sarasota, and Orange counties.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.