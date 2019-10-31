Manatee County deputy, dressed as T-Rex, stays in character as he directs traffic at school

Students in Myakka City came face-to-face with an extinct species – well, it was actually a deputy dressed as one.

Manatee County Deputy Justin Yero was seen on Halloween morning directing traffic at Myakka Elementary School while dressed in his T-Rex costume.

Leilani Harrison captured it all on video as Deputy Yero maintained his character though and roared at passing cars and little children.

“Proof we have the absolute best Manatee County Sheriff's in Myakka City,” she told FOX 13. “They will do anything to make the kids happy!”

